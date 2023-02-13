Feds, Nobel Prize Winner Back Sanofi At High Court IP Fight

By Dani Kass (February 13, 2023, 11:01 PM EST) -- The federal government, various drug companies and a molecular biologist who won the Nobel Prize for his work with monoclonal antibodies urged the U.S. Supreme Court to keep the standard of patent enablement as is, backing Sanofi and Regeneron in their fight against Amgen....

