Judge Rejects Magna's Bid For New Trial In Car Mirror IP Row

By Carolyn Muyskens (February 13, 2023, 9:14 PM EST) -- An automotive mirror supplier's request for a new patent infringement trial fell flat Monday as a Michigan federal judge rejected its accusation that opposing counsel "ambushed" them with a patent claim during closing arguments, noting the supplier had raised the issue first. ...

