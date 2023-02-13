Pa. Judge OKs $2.55M Deal Over Well Workers' Travel Time

By Eric Heisig (February 13, 2023, 2:20 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has approved a $2.55 million class action settlement between an oil and gas drilling company and workers who said they were wrongly denied pay for the travel time between company-provided housing and job sites....

