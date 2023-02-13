Ex-Jones Day Secretary, Insurer Agree To End Disability Row

By Emmy Freedman (February 13, 2023, 4:29 PM EST) -- A former Jones Day secretary and the law firm's insurer said Monday that they reached a deal to end her suit accusing the firm of unfairly cutting off her long-term disability benefits, resolving the dispute on the heels of a federal judge's recommendation that the insurer rethink its decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS