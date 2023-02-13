Ga. Appeals Court Vacancy Draws More Than 40 Hopefuls

By Emily Johnson (February 13, 2023, 3:55 PM EST) -- Georgia Superior Court judges, the state's deputy solicitor general and appellate attorneys are among the 41 people who applied to fill the vacancy left by a Court of Appeals judge who died in December....

