Biden Taps Ann Carlson To Lead US Auto Safety Regulator

By Linda Chiem (February 13, 2023, 7:49 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Ann Carlson, the current acting chief of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to lead the federal auto safety regulator as it pursues emissions-cutting regulations and more heavily scrutinizes semi-autonomous or advanced driver-assistance systems....

