Snoop Dogg Judge Doubts Accuser's Sex Trafficking Claim

By Gina Kim (February 13, 2023, 11:17 PM EST) -- A California federal judge overseeing a woman's sex trafficking suit against Snoop Dogg and an associate indicated Monday he's leaning toward tossing the trafficking claim, asking her to explain how it's supported by allegations the associate took her to Snoop's studio under the pretext for work in exchange for sex acts. ...

