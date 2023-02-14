Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bribed Ex-FBI Agent Asks For 1.5 Years As Feds Seek Decade

By Gina Kim (February 14, 2023, 4:48 PM EST) -- A former FBI counterintelligence agent convicted of accepting bribes, hotel stays and a Ducati bike from a crooked lawyer has asked a California federal judge for 18 months of imprisonment, while prosecutors contended that his "serious" offenses that violated public confidence in the government justify a decade behind bars. ...

