Squire Patton Hires Employment Pro From CMS In Milan

By Ashish Sareen (February 17, 2023, 2:22 PM GMT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has recruited employment specialist Elsa Mora from CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP to lead its Milan practice as it ramps up its ability to advise multinationals on matters including corporate transactions and investigations in Italy....

