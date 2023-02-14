Nigeria Rips Top Barrister As 'A Disgrace' Over $11B Award

By Christopher Crosby (February 14, 2023, 1:52 PM GMT) -- A top barrister erupted angrily during cross-examination on Tuesday about an $11 billion arbitration award issued against Nigeria after the country's counsel accused him of withholding privileged information because he was a "thoroughly dishonest man and a disgrace to the bar."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS