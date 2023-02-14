Texas Insists Justices Must Take On Grid Project Law Fight

By Keith Goldberg (February 14, 2023, 5:07 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit's ruling that a Texas law giving incumbent transmission companies the first chance to build new power lines is unconstitutional clearly conflicts with U.S. Supreme Court precedent and must be overturned by the justices, the Lone Star State said Monday....

