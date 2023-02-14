NJ Panel Affirms Dismissal Of Italian Ice Co.'s Virus Suit

By Ben Zigterman (February 14, 2023, 4:50 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate panel affirmed the dismissal of a COVID-19 coverage suit from three Rita's Italian Ice locations, finding that limitations on business due to government orders don't constitute direct physical loss that would be covered under its policy with a Liberty Mutual unit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS