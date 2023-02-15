Pa. Court Says Asbestos Exposure Evidence Revives Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (February 15, 2023, 6:54 PM EST) -- Two companies can't dodge a wrongful death suit accusing them of making and selling asbestos-lined parts used on a U.S. Navy ship which allegedly caused a sailor's mesothelioma, a Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Tuesday, finding there's sufficient evidence showing that the man was exposed to asbestos during his 28 months aboard the ship....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS