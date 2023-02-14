Tech Startup CEO Pilfered $20M For Private Jet, Feds Say

By Ivan Moreno (February 14, 2023, 5:48 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors charged the founder of a Texas software startup on Tuesday with swindling more than $20 million from the company to buy a private jet and other luxuries while lying to investors about the business' financial health....

