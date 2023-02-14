Prof. Says Harvard Wrongly Denied Tenure After Viral Incident

By Brian Dowling (February 14, 2023, 5:57 PM EST) -- A former Harvard Business School professor whose emails to a Boston-area Chinese restaurant about a $4 overcharge earned him internet notoriety filed suit against the elite school Tuesday, claiming he was railroaded by an unfair panel that ultimately sank his bid for tenure....

