Air India Inks 'Historic' Deal To Buy 220 Boeing Jets

By Linda Chiem (February 14, 2023, 6:15 PM EST) -- India's flag carrier Air India will buy 220 jets from American aerospace giant Boeing in a deal that President Joe Biden described as "historic" on Tuesday, delivering a major boost to U.S. manufacturing and restoring confidence in a global air travel industry recovering from pandemic-era economic lows....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS