Pepsi Bottler Cyberattack Exposes Trove Of Personal Data

By Ben Kochman (February 14, 2023, 9:11 PM EST) -- Financial data, Social Security numbers, benefits claim documents and medical data may have been stolen in a December cyberattack on the largest privately owned bottler of Pepsi Co. beverages in the U.S., the company said this week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS