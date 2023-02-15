Hope Solo Drops Last Equal Pay Claims Against US Soccer

By David Steele (February 15, 2023, 5:50 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team goalkeeper Hope Solo and the U.S. Soccer Federation have agreed to dismiss the equal pay and discrimination lawsuit Solo filed in 2018, tying up the last loose end of the legal fight between the national team players and their governing body following a $24 million settlement and a labor agreement guaranteeing equal pay for the men's and women's teams....

