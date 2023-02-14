5th Circ. Pauses Title 42 Appeal For Public Emergency End

By Britain Eakin (February 14, 2023, 8:45 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday paused the Biden administration's appeal of a district court injunction barring the end of the Title 42 border policy after the administration argued the case would become moot when the COVID-19 public emergency ends in May....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS