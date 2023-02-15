Border Force Wrong To Fire Director For Not Relocating

By Ashish Sareen (February 15, 2023, 4:15 PM GMT) -- A tribunal has ruled that Britain's border security agency was wrong to fire an assistant director who refused to be redeployed to another location after his working relationship with a manager broke down, saying that the department's instruction was not reasonable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS