Steel Magnate Faces New Bankruptcy Challenge

By Sophia Dourou (February 15, 2023, 5:19 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for Pramod Mittal asked a London court Wednesday to uphold a decision that allowed his bankruptcy to lapse, arguing the application to have it suspended came too late as the businessman faces a $166 million arbitration judgment....

