Reverse Mortgage Servicer Still Fighting Over DIP

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 15, 2023, 5:25 PM EST) -- Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. said Wednesday that it had struck a deal with unsecured creditors and its parent sponsor for an additional $15 million for its Chapter 11, but it remains in dispute with its lender Leadenhall Capital Partners, which objects to the terms of the deal....

