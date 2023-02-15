9th Circ. Nixes Calif. Workplace Arbitration Law In Reversal

By Lauren Berg (February 15, 2023, 10:43 PM EST) -- Employers in California can require workers to sign arbitration agreements as a condition of employment, a divided three-judge Ninth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday, reversing its own prior decision and finding that the state's attempt to crack down on such agreements with Assembly Bill 51 is preempted by federal law....

