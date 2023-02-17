Former Bond Trader Pleads Guilty to $65M Lending Scheme

By Katryna Perera (February 17, 2023, 6:40 PM EST) -- A former bond trader and principal of several huge funds pled guilty in New York federal court to wire fraud and bank fraud after illegally obtaining over $65 million in loans from individual and institutional lenders by faking bank and brokerage statements and fabricating assets, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said....

