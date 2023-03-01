Section 365 May Be Solution To 10th Circ. Ch. 7 Ruling

By Shane Ramsey (March 1, 2023, 6:00 PM EST) -- In a November decision, Malloy v. Trak-1 Technology Inc., also known as In re: Kramer, the U.S. Bankruptcy Appellate Panel for the Tenth Circuit held that a Chapter 7 trustee could not sell a limited liability company membership interest pursuant to Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code because of a transfer restriction within the LLC operating agreement.[1]...

