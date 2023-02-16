WDTX Judge Won't Send Ravgen Patent Suit Back To Albright

By Jasmin Jackson (February 16, 2023, 9:58 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has rebuffed a bid by biotechnology company Ravgen to transfer its genetic testing patent suit against a rival back to U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's courtroom after Ravgen, the patent owner, scored a nine-figure judgment there, citing concerns about "potential mischief" behind the requested venue change....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS