Fast Fashion CEO Beats £125M Suit Alleging Idea Was Stolen

By Sophia Dourou (February 16, 2023, 7:17 PM GMT) -- A judge on Thursday dismissed a businessman's £125 million ($150 million) lawsuit against the founder of a Manchester clothing brand, finding he did not have his idea for the online sale of "fast fashion" in collaboration with influencers stolen....

