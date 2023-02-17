Ill. Appeals Court Says Bank Can Collect on $7.8M Judgment

By Thy Vo (February 17, 2023, 7:31 PM EST) -- A bank can pursue a $7.8 million outstanding judgment against a husband and wife who backed mortgages for their real estate businesses that later defaulted on the loans, after an Illinois state appeals court rejected the couple's arguments that the bank had abandoned its right to collect the money....

