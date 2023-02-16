Baton Rouge Settles Civil Suit Over 2016 Protest Crackdown

By Marco Poggio (February 16, 2023, 6:38 PM EST) -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will pay $1.17 million to two reporters and 12 protesters who alleged they were brutally arrested during a 2016 crackdown on Black Lives Matter demonstrations by the Baton Rouge Police Department in the wake of the police killing of Alton Sterling, their lawyer said Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS