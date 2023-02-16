Teacher Urges 3rd Circ. To Renew Steroid Whistleblower Suit

By Hayley Fowler (February 16, 2023, 5:04 PM EST) -- A New Jersey teacher and athletic trainer has urged the Third Circuit to revive her retaliation suit alleging she was demoted after reporting a football coach for giving steroids to players, saying the school district's failure to respond during the court proceedings should have swayed summary judgment in her favor....

