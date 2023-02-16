Pitt Can't Use Occupational Disease Law To Bar Asbestos Suit

By Matthew Santoni (February 16, 2023, 4:37 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's Occupational Disease Act does not prevent a former University of Pittsburgh engineer from suing his employer, since his mesothelioma didn't manifest for 15 years after his last alleged exposure to asbestos on the job, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Thursday....

