Fox Hosts Privately Ripped Election Claims, Dominion Says

By Hailey Konnath (February 16, 2023, 11:36 PM EST) -- Fox News Network's hosts and executives privately ridiculed and criticized claims that the 2020 election was rigged, calling them "total bs," "crazy" and "dangerously insane" behind the scenes, all while continuing to treat the claims as legitimate on air, Dominion Voting Systems said in a brief made public Thursday....

