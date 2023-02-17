PGA Tour Teed Up To Subpoena LIV Golf's Main Financier

By David Steele (February 17, 2023, 3:37 PM EST) -- LIV Golf's primary financier and its governor must comply with a subpoena request by the PGA Tour, a California federal magistrate judge has ruled, handing PGA a substantial victory in its legal fight against the Saudi-backed rival tour suing it for alleged antitrust violations....

