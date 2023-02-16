Chancery Fast-Tracks Trial On OneTrust Power Struggle

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 16, 2023, 8:35 PM EST) -- A power struggle between OneTrust LLC's founder and CEO Kabir Barday and the privacy software company's board co-chair, Alan Dabbiere, has moved into the fast lane at Delaware's Court of Chancery after the court ordered a trial to be held within 90 days....

