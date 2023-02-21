DLA Piper Hires Ex-GC, Compliance Head Of Lidl US

By Sarah Jarvis (February 21, 2023, 7:42 PM EST) -- DLA Piper has hired the former general counsel at the North American division of global grocery retail company Lidl as a partner in its regulatory and government affairs group in Washington, D.C., where she will focus on environmental, social and governance matters....

