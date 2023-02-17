Pa. Supreme Court Must Defend Established Venue Standard

By Michael Salvati (February 17, 2023, 6:35 PM EST) -- Location, location, location — this real estate truism is also a common threshold dispute in civil litigation, involving where a case should be heard. The Rules of Civil Procedure delineate the venues in which plaintiffs may file suit and afford defendants the opportunity to challenge the propriety of plaintiffs' choice of forum....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS