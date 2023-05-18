Justices Rule FLRA Has Authority Over Ohio Guard Workers

By Jessica Mach (May 18, 2023, 10:48 AM EDT) -- A labor statute that applies to federal government employees governs the relationship between the Ohio National Guard and the class of state-federal hybrid workers it employs, so the Federal Labor Relations Authority has the power to order the military reserve force to bargain with the workers' union, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS