11th Circ. Says No Jurisdiction In UBS Spat With Ex-Adviser

By Carolina Bolado (February 17, 2023, 2:44 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday that it does not have jurisdiction to hear UBS' appeal of a decision rejecting its claims that an ex-financial adviser tried to fraudulently transfer funds to his wife in bankruptcy, ruling that the parties' last-minute deal to resolve the sole pending claim did not make the lower court's ruling a final, appealable one....

