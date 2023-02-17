Judge Trashes Multiple Motions In Lewis Brisbois TM Suit

By Emily Lever (February 17, 2023, 4:47 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge denied a slew of motions Thursday in a trademark infringement suit brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, including a request to revoke the ECF access of the pro se litigant being sued by the firm and the defendant's motion for sanctions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS