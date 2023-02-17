Jaguar's 'Vicissitudes Of Life' Appeal Of Worker Payout Fails

By Adele Redmond (February 17, 2023, 5:52 PM GMT) -- Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. lost its bid Friday to cut up to £200,000 ($240,500) from compensation it owes to a long-serving factory worker who was unfairly fired for ill health after an appeals court dismissed its claim that the payout should be reduced to account for "the vicissitudes of life."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS