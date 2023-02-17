Former AA Exec Loses Negligence Suit Against Rosenblatt

By Ronan Barnard (February 17, 2023, 5:06 PM GMT) -- A London court has largely rejected a negligence suit filed by a former auto organization executive against Rosenblatt Solicitors, concluding on Friday that although the firm breached its duty by not advising him that his lawsuit was weak he would still have pursued it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS