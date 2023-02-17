Justices Urged To Not Let Jack Daniel's 'Muzzle' Free Speech

By Dani Kass (February 17, 2023, 8:53 PM EST) -- The company behind a dog toy parody of a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle told the justices that "our somber world needs more speech and more laughter" and that the test used to free it from the liquor company's trademark infringement suit "keeps it from growing any darker."...

