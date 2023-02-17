US Soccer Employee Sues For Unlawful Firing Under FMLA

By Elaine Briseño (February 17, 2023, 5:54 PM EST) -- A former payroll coordinator has filed suit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, alleging the organization violated the Family Medical Leave Act by firing her shortly after she asked for time off in November to deal with her diagnosed depression and anxiety....

