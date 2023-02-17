GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (February 17, 2023, 4:19 PM EST) -- General counsel are being asked to navigate through the rough seas of pay-versus-performance conflicts on executive pay. And the Department of Labor's top attorney discusses possible changes in independent contractor and overtime rules that worry some employers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS