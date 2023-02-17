Credit Co. Cites CFPB's 'Unconstitutional Funding' In Suit

By MJ Koo (February 17, 2023, 8:00 PM EST) -- A purported credit repair company has urged a Boston federal judge to end a lawsuit brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, claiming the agency's funds used for prosecuting it were produced illegally, citing the Fifth Circuit's October decision finding the bureau's financial structure to be unconstitutional....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS