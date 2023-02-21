3rd Circ. Rejects Kenyan Family's Pleas In Removal Case

By Brian Steele (February 21, 2023, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Kenyan citizen who came to the U.S. more than 15 years ago and his two sons did not prove that their lives would be in danger if they were forced to return to their homeland, the Third Circuit said in a decision that puts the Mecheo family one step closer to deportation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS