K&L Gates Wants Arbitration Docs In Legal Malpractice Suit

By Catherine Marfin (February 17, 2023, 4:56 PM EST) -- Attorneys for K&L Gates LLP told a Harris County, Texas, judge Friday that it should be allowed to see documents for more than $13 million in arbitration awards in underlying breach of contract suits between the owners of the Bernardo shoe brand, saying it was unfair for the companies to use the awards as a benchmark for damages in the current legal malpractice case....

