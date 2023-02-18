Ex-Con Allegedly Posed As GC, BigLaw Atty In Epstein Scam

By Dorothy Atkins (February 18, 2023, 12:10 AM EST) -- A Florida man with a lengthy criminal history impersonated a Manhattan private equity firm's general counsel, and later a BigLaw partner, and falsely claimed the equity firm was being investigated for its ties to disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to extract six-figure payments, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS