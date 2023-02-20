Experian Wins Challenge To Data Watchdog's Privacy Order

By William Janes (February 20, 2023, 6:06 PM GMT) -- A tribunal overturned on Monday a decision by the British data regulator that required Experian to issue privacy notices to people whose data it used for targeted marketing, concluding that the mandate to contact millions of people was excessive....

