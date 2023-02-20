Chancery Fixes Millions Of Potentially Invalid De-SPAC Shares

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 20, 2023, 4:28 PM EST) -- Delaware's Court of Chancery restored confidence to millions of investors in former blank-check companies Monday, validating more than a billion publicly-traded shares that a vice chancellor's decision called into doubt late last year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS